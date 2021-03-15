Calls for Cuomo to resign continue to rise

As allegations against Gov. Cuomo continue to increase, so do the number of elected officials calling for his resignation.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) were the latest to call for the governor to step down. The pair issued a joint statement Friday, just after a seventh woman came forward with allegations that the governor touched her inappropriately while posing for a photograph in 2014.
“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the senators said March 12.
In spite of the mounting pressure for him to step aside, Cuomo has made it clear he won’t abandon his post. He said Friday that elected officials calling for his resignation are taking sides without facts and “bowing to cancel culture.”
Several other members of the New York delegation to Congress also called for Cuomo to step aside, including Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronz, Queens), Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) and Nydia Velázquez (D-Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan).
Former Albany reporter Jessica Bakeman was the latest accuser to come forward with harassment allegations. In a piece for the New Yorker, she stated her belief the governor acted inappropriately in order to make her feel uncomfortable and to assert his dominance over her.
In the weeks before the last four women recounted harrowing tales of misconduct, Cuomo apologized for any behavior that made his workers uncomfortable, but maintained that it was not intentional and that he never touched anyone inappropriately. His support continued to dwindle, however.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee was given the green light March 11 to proceed with an impeachment investigation.
Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) made the announcement following the March 11 Democratic Assembly conference. The investigation will examine misconduct allegations, including harassing several female aids, bullying political colleagues and covering up the total number of Covid-19 nursing home deaths.
The Democrats said their impeachment investigation would not interfere with state Attorney General Letitia James’ separate probe. She released a statement Thursday evening confirming that the inquiries would remain independent from one another.
Nearly 60 state Democrats have also called for Cuomo to resign in a joint statement released last week.
Half of Queens’ assemblymembers signed the statement: Khaleel Anderson (D-Ozone Park), Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Fresh Meadows) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows).
Five of Queens’ seven state senators also joined the call: Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), James Sanders (Ozone Parks) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing).
Mayor de Blasio also said Cuomo should step down from the post he’s held for a decade.
“It’s deeply troubling. The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his — someone who he had power over — called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her, is absolutely unacceptable. It is disgusting to me,” the mayor said during his Wednesday press briefing. “He can no longer serve as governor anymore. It’s as simple as that.”
Eleven of Queens’ state legislators did not join the call for Cuomo’s resignation: Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside), Alicia Hydman (D-Springfield Gardens), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), and state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
Impeaching Cuomo would require a simple majority vote of the Assembly. Conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote of the Senate and Court of Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.