Busted — ravers caught at park party

With nowhere else to go, partiers gathered in Cunningham Park Saturday night, but were swiftly shut down by the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies, who discovered the park party through social media surveillance, showed up to Cunningham Park at about 1:50 a.m. They watched patrons be escorted into the park after they were dropped off by two buses before following them inside.
Inside the 196-10 Union Tpk. greenspace, officials found that it looked much like the inside of a pre-pandemic club — there was a DJ station and stereo, multiple tables, chairs, bar service, food service, hookah attendants, ground lighting, torches and security personnel in a clearing in the middle of a wooded area, according to officials.
The 110 ravers were drinking liquor and smoking hookah, both of which are illegal on Parks property even in a non-pandemic world. The partiers were also dancing without social distancing or face coverings.
Four people were arrested — the security guard, DJ and two hookah attendants. They were each issued several violations, including hosting an unpermitted special event; disorderly conduct for trespassing in the closed park; and failure to protect health and safety as well as unreasonable noise and unlawful fires inside a park.
The Sheriff’s Department also issued 20 civil summonses for violating city health codes and another 13 misdemeanor court appearance tickets for the illegal rave. All the liquor was seized by officials.
