Mayoral Democratic nominee and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held an Ethnic and Community Media Town Hall Monday for the last leg of his campaign ahead of the Nov. 2 general election, which is in two weeks.
On the mind of many news outlets was public safety.
As of Oct. 10, NYPD crime stats depicted an increase in crime compared to last year in these categories: rape, other sex crimes, felony assault, grand larceny, grand larceny auto, housing, petit larceny, misdemeanor assault, hate crimes and shooting incidents.
As debate rages on between Republicans and Democrats, and moderates and Democratic Socialists, on whether there has been a negative impact on public safety with recent police reform, Adams has reiterated his stance on the matter that the two aren’t mutually exclusive.
“Don’t let anyone tell you that we have to trade off on public safety for justice,” Adams said to the Queens Chronicle. “We can have the justice we deserve and the safety we need.”
A day after the general election, Adams plans to start visiting all the police precincts, according to the Democratic nominee.
“We are going to let our officers know we are going to hit these steps,” said Adams, a former member of the NYPD for 22 years, who joined the force years after being beaten up by cops as a teen. “We are going to have a new relationship. I’m going to have the backs of my police officers. I’m going to tell them you are going to do your jobs, you are going to respond to the calls for services and you are going to deal with some of the crimes consuming the city and we are going to do it effectively.”
However, if officers don’t respect themselves when wearing the badge, he will remove them from the department and won’t wait four years to do so, he said in reference to ex-NYPD officer Daniel Panteleo, who was fired in 2019 for using a prohibited chokehold on Staten Islander Eric Garner, who died from the banned maneuver in 2014.
“But if you wear that uniform and you don’t respect the nobility of public protection, I’m going to remove you from my department in an expeditious fashion,” said Adams, who was raised in South Jamaica. “We are going to make sure that communities participate in the selection process of their precinct commanders so that we can start building and rebuilding trust.”
Adams wants to redefine the term of public safety too.
“It is not just police, it is also crisis management teams, faith-based institutions, youth groups, educators — we need to look at public safety differently and have an intervention plan on what we need to do right now,” said Adams. “We need to put in place plain clothes anti-gun officers, but also a prevention plan and long-term plans like dyslexia screening so that we don’t have 30 percent of prisoners being dyslexic because they didn’t get the services they deserve. I know we can balance it out. I’ve worn that uniform and I know what it is to police this city. I’m going to bring that experience of being an advocate and bring experience of being a law enforcement person.”
As a cop, Adams co-founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care to speak out against police brutality and misconduct in 1995.
As mayor, Adams would like to provide more resources for precision policing, which has law enforcement focusing on the small number of individuals who are thought to be primary drivers of violence.
“The prerequisite to prosperity is public safety,” said Adams. “We are going to zero in on gang crime through precision policing and coordinate our gang units throughout the city so that we can go after those who are committing real crime ... [through] gun violence.”
Adams believes that precision policing also includes precision resources to prevent crime in the first place and recidivism.
“Let’s go after people who are likely to commit a crime and lets target them,” said Adams. “Mental health assistance, job placement, housing — let’s be precise in helping people who are on the pathway to criminal behavior so that we can turn around this public crisis we are experiencing.”
Covid-19 questions loomed large as hours before the town hall former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, 84, died from complications with the virus while battling cancer. It is not known as to whether or not the former Hollis resident had a booster shot before his immunity wanted or if his weakened state due to the latter disease resulted in his initial round of Covid shots not taking.
A July study found that only 45 percent of people with multiple myeloma, cancer of the plasma cells, which several outlets reported Powell had, had an “adequate response” to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as reported by the New York Times.
“Covid is a formidable opponent,” said Adams. “I’ve witnessed firsthand being on the ground how it has destroyed the lives of people. With the Delta variant, South African variant and other variants, this is going to be around us for a long time.”
If representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a vaccine for elementary and middle school kids and top officials of the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommend a vaccine mandate, Adams will require vaccines to keep kids in school similar to the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
Adams also plans to fight for mayoral control of schools for years if elected and for the expansion, not elimination, of the Gifted and Talented program in schools.
“Mayoral control does sunset next year, but it can be renewed,” said Adams. “I’m hoping to get it for years because it is imperative that we move forward with an aggressive agenda where we want to turn around the inequality in education. When I think of the number that 65 percent of Black and brown children don’t meet [math and English] proficiency in this city every year, I’m troubled by that.”
Adams wants to sit down with stakeholders, parents and teachers to work on expanding Gifted and Talented programs, but believes that will only work if segregation in schools is broken down.
“There are seats in certain ZIP codes in the city and that is unfair,” said Adams about the G&T program. “I’m going to make sure there is access to it for all our children.”
Instead of parents navigating the forms to get their children tested for the G&T program, Adams will have an opt-out system so that all kids will be tested to see if they qualify for it unless a parent doesn’t want their child to take the exam.
“We are going to automatically give it to all our children, not only at 4-years-old, but throughout all their educational experience,” said Adams. “I believe this is the wrong conversation that we are having ... Gifted and Talented students are going to be all right. We need to be leaning into students who have barriers to learning. Those students with dyslexia, learning disabilities and [attention deficit disorder], these children can learn as well, they just learn differently ... if we don’t give them the support they need, they will never have a productive life in our city.”
Adams was endorsed by Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing), just to name a few elected officials backing his mayoral campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.