RCV round 1: some winners, plenty maybes

The votes are in — somewhat.
Over the last week, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers went to the polls to cast their ballots for a variety of elected offices. But the city Board of Elections has to count absentee ballots and filter through ranked-choice voting.
The BOE expects to release and certify the final results July 12.
In the meantime, the BOE released the preliminary, unofficial results that reflect only the first ranks on ballots cast in-person Tuesday night. Updates will be released on June 29 and July 6 with the unofficial results of ranked-choice voting of in-person rallies and absentee ballots, respectively.
Here are where the candidates stand based on in-person, first-ranked voting:
Mayor
In the Democratic primary, Eric Adams leads with 31.6 percent of the vote. Maya Wiley follows with 22.2 percent, then Kathryn Garcia with 19.4, Andrew Yang with 11.6 and Scott Stringer with 5 percent. Aaron Foldenauer, Dianne Morales, Raymond McGuire, Paperboy Love Prince, Art Chang, Shaun Donovan and Joycelyn Taylor each finished with less than 5 percent of the vote. Isaac Wright Jr. finished last with 0.24 share, and will be dropped in the next round of voting.
Republican Curtis Sliwa dominated his opponent Fernando Mateo with a 68.9 percent win.
Public advocate
Incumbent Jumaane Williams won his re-election bid against Anthony Herbert and Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez after taking home 70.3 percent to their respective 20.9 and 7.7 percents.
Comptroller
With 31.3 percent, Brad Lander is leading the first round of the 10-candidate race, followed by Corey Johnson with 22.5 percent and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera with 13.5 percent. Brian Benhamin claimed 7.7 percent, while David Weprin received 6.9 percent, Kevin Parker received 5.8 and Reshma Patel received 5.1. Zach Iscol and Alex Pan claimed less than 4 percent, and Terri Liftin finished last and will be dropped from the next round.
Borough president
Incumbent Donovan Richards and Elizabeth Crowley are neck and neck — Richards holds a slight 41.5 percent lead to Crowley’s 40.2 [see separate story on page 2 or at qchron.com]. The winner will be revealed in the next round of voting after Jimmy Van Bramer, who received 17.8 percent, is dropped.
City Council 19
Tony Avella leads the Democratic race for the northeastern Council seat with a 37.1 share of the vote. Richard Lee follows with 29.9 percent, trailed by Austin Shafran with 20 percent. Adriana Aviles claimed 8.4 percent and Frank Spangenberg claimed 2.5 percent. Nabaraj Kc finished last and will be dropped from the race in the second round.
Republican Vicki Paladino came out victorious over John-Alexander Sakelos after winning 52.7 percent of the votes. However, Sakelos won the Conservative race — the only one in the city — over Dawn Anatra with 88 percent, so he and Paladino will face off again, along with the Democratic winner, in the November general election.
City Council 20
Sandra Ung commands the race with a 24.2 percent share of the vote. With 16.6 percent, Ellen Young follows in second, but is closely followed by John Choe’s 16.5 percent. Anthony Miranda claimed 15.3 percent, Neng Wang 14.9 percent, Hailing Chen 6.4 percent and Dao Yin 5.1 percent. Ming-Kang Low finished with less than 0.5 percent and will be dropped in the next round.
City Council 21
If absentee ballots reflect the in-person results, incumbent Francisco Moya has won his re-election bid after taking home 52.1 percent of the vote. His closest competitor, Ingrid Gomez, trailed with 18.5 percent, followed by David Aiken with 16.4 percent, Talea Wufka with 6.3 percent and George Onuorah with 6 percent.
City Council 22
Hours after the polls closed, Tiffany Cabán publicly announced that she won the race “with nearly 50 percent of the vote” — she took home 49.3 percent, not quite reaching the threshold, but her opponents trail behind considerably. Evie Hantzopoulos claimed 26.2, John Ciafone received 9.3, Leonardo Bullaro has 7.2 and Catherina Gioino took home 4.7 percent. Nick Velkov finished last with 2.8 percent and will not advance to the second round.
City Council 23
In the Democratic primary, Linda Lee is leading with 31.2 percent, followed by Jaslin Kaur with 26.3 percent and Steve Behar with 13.2 percent. The rest of the competitiors, Debra Markell, Sanjeev Kumar Jindal and Koshy O. Thomas, each received less than 10 percent of the vote. Harpreet Tour, finishing with under 5 percent of the share, will be dropped in the next round.
The Republican race was much more definite. James Reilly won with 66.2 percent to Alex Amoroso’s 29.4 percent.
City Council 24
Incumbent Jim Gennaro won his Democratic primary race after commanding 59.6 percent of the vote. Moumita Ahmed finished with 22.7 percent, Mohammad Uddin with 8.7 percent and Saifur Khan with 8.4 percent.
Gennaro will face Republican Timothy Rosen, who beat out Angelo King with a 23.1 percent lead, in the general election.
City Council 25
Shekar Krishnan is leading with 30.8 percent, followed by Carolyn Tran with 17.7, Yi Andy Chen with 17.5, Alfonso Quiroz with 10.5 and Fatima Baryab with 10.2. Liliana C. Melo, Manuel F. Perez and William H. Salgado each took home under 8 percent, and Salgado will be dropped in the next round.
City Council 26
Don’t let her name deceive you; Julie Won hasn’t been declared the winner, but she is leading with 18.4 percent of the vote. Amit Bagga closely follows with 17.6 percent and the rest of the candidates finished with less than 10 percent as follows from highest percentage to lowest: Brent O’Leary, Julia Forman, Denise M. Keehan-Smith, Ebony Young, Badrun Khan, Hailie Kim, Jonathan Bailey, Glennis Gomez, Emily Sharpe, Steven Raga, Jesse Laymon and Lorenzo Brea. Sultan Al Maruf finished last with 1.67 percent and won’t move on to the next round.
City Council 27
Nantasha Williams commands a steady lead with 35.5 percent over James Johnson, who has 11.8, and Rene Hill, who has 10.1. Al-Hassan Kanu claimed 8.3 percent, followed by Marie Adam-Ovide with 7.5, Jason Myles Clark with 7.8, Kerryanne Burke with 5.4 and Harold Miller Jr. with 5.1. Anthony Rivers, Jermaine Sean Smith, Leroy Gadsden and Linda Guillebeaux took home under 5 percent, and Guillebeaux will be dropped in the coming round.
City Council 27
Incumbent Adrienne Adams defended her seat after taking home 65.1 percent of the vote. Ruben Wills finished with 24.1 percent and Japneet Singh finished with 19.2 percent.
City Council 29
With 22 percent on her side, Lynn Schulman heads the race, though Aleda Gagarin is close behind with 20.6 percent. David Aronov claims 13.3 percent, Donghui Zang has 11.4 percent, and Avi Cyperstein has 10 percent. Edwin Wong, Douglas J. Shapiro, Eliseo Dorion Labayen and Sheryl Ann Fetik finished with under 10 percent, and Fetik will be dropped.
City Council 30
Incumbent Bob Holden won his re-election after finishing with a 6.5 percent lead over challenger Juan Ardila.
City Council 31
Incumbent Selvena Brooks-Powers maintained her seat after winning 68.1 percent of the vote. Nancy Martinez took home 18.5 and Nicole Lee claimed 12.4.
City Council 32
Felicia Singh is leading the Democratic primary with 36.2 percent, but is closely followed by Michael Scala with 34.9 percent. The rest of the candidates each took home less than 10 percent as follows from highest to lowest: Helal Sheikh, Bella Matias, Kaled Alamarie and Shaeleigh Severino, who will be dropped in the coming round.
Republican Joann Ariola was victorious against Stephen Sirgiovanni, beating him out with 82 percent of the votes.
City Council 34
Jennifer Gutierrez dominated the race in a mostly Brooklyn district that also covers Ridgewood. She took home 79.7 percent. Her nearest competitor, Scott Murphy, took home just 8.4, followed by Andy Marte and Lutchi Gayot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.