A young woman in her pajamas was found dead next to the Long Island Expressway early Friday morning.
Police found the woman laying face down and unconscious on the ground in front of 216-13 Horace Harding Pkwy. in Bayside Hills at 6 a.m. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The Daily News reported that the victim was found in a bush with a sweatshirt wrapped around her neck and with bruising that suggests she may have been strangled. They also reported that a suspect had been caught on camera dumping the body at the location, but the NYPD would not confirm any details. A spokesperson said that, at the time, there were no obvious signs of trauma observed, but there is no additional public information.
The NYPD has not released the identity of the victim, though they said she was in her 20s to 30s.
The cause of death is being determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the police investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or nypdcrimestoppers.com.
