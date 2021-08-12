Beat the heat at your Petco, Queens libraries

Mayor de Blasio was at Cadman Plaza in Manhattan on Thursday with Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani to announce an extension on the hours for city pools and that cooling centers are now open due a heat index of 106 degrees throughout today and tomorrow.
People across the city can find one of its 369 cooling centers by going online at nyc.gov/beattheheat or by calling 311, according to Scrivani. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of the Big Apple’s pools. Of the 369 cooling facilities, 121 have extended hours. New Yorkers can also dial (212) 639-9675 for Video Relay Service or (212) 504-4115 for text telephone for the hard of hearing.
“Listen carefully because this is really serious heat,” said de Blasio. “We got to take it seriously — best way through this is if everyone is aware of the danger created by the heat, makes the adjustments in our own lives and our family’s lives so everyone can stay safe. So, simple things like staying hydrated. Keep an eye on your kids if they’re out playing. Don’t let them be outside too long. Obviously, checking in on neighbors, loved ones, our senior citizens.”
Community centers, senior centers, schools, corner stores and libraries are acting as facilities where residents can find an air-conditioned public space so they won’t overheat, according to the city. Their hours vary.
“During the pandemic, we opened a limited number of locations as cooling centers last summer on several days when it was extremely hot,” said Elisabeth de Bourbon, a spokeswoman for the Queens Public Library, which continues to remain a longtime partner “with the city in its efforts to ensure the safety of New Yorkers during heat waves.”
The city is also partnering with Petco so that New Yorkers’ furry friends have somewhere to enjoy some air conditioning, according to the mayor.
“I want to thank Petco for this,” said de Blasio. “At any of their stores, you can bring your pets. If you want to just cool off your pet, you can go to a Petco store and they’ll be ready to help you out.”
Some tips the city provided for pets include giving them fresh, clean water; walking furry friends in the morning or evening when the temperature and keeping them from lingering on asphalt when the temperature is high; and also paying attention to a dog, cat or other animal’s excessive panting or heavy breathing because it might be a sign of an increased heart and respiratory rate that may lead to mild weakness, drooling, unresponsiveness or collapse.
“New York City will experience its hottest week of the season so far. As these dangerous conditions return, we encourage New Yorkers to take steps to keep cool and stay safe,” said Scrivani. “Thanks to our partners, elected officials and City agencies, we have many cooling centers and outdoor cooling options available throughout the five boroughs. We encourage all New Yorkers to call 311 to find the cooling center nearest to them.”
One in 10 New Yorkers have died of heat stress and approximately 100 people with chronic conditions have passed away annually from 2010 to 2019 because of their conditions worsening due to extreme heat, according to a 2021 report from NYC Environmental Health.
Over 700 city parks will have misters or sprinklers to further help people cool off and the city is in continuous contact with ConEd to monitor the electrical grid, according to Scrivani. New Yorkers can also do their part in not overburdening the electrical grid by having their air conditioners on low settings, using larger appliances in the early morning or late at night, or avoiding using them altogether from Aug. 12 to 13, until the Big Apple cools off on the weekend.
Cooling centers can be found across Queens . In just a handful of examples: Jackson Heights Library located at 35-51 81st St. is opened until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 6 p.m. on Fridays and the Free Synagogue of Flushing at 41-60 Kissena Blvd. closes at the same time and is pet friendly, according to NYC Cooling Center Finder. The Howard Beach NSC (seniors only) is located at 155-55 Cross Bay Blvd. and is open until 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The South Jamaica II Community Center at 109-04 160th St. is open until 11 p.m. on both Thursdays and Fridays. The Petco at 9111 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills is open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
