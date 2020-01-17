Battle for nine-month boro presidency

The seven candidates looking to fill the nine-month interim role of Queens borough President gathered Jan. 15, for a community-led forum at the Israel Center for Conservative Judaism in Hillcrest.

The forum, organized by the mid-Queens Community Council, invited City Council Deputy Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), former Senior Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, police reform advocate and former NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, Councilmember Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), community activist and map maker Danniel Sun Maio, former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley and Councilmember Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) to prove why they would be the best choice for the position.

In his opening statement, Quinn made it clean that he was opposed to the new bail reform laws and closing Riker’s Island, which wound up being the main concerns of community questioners.

“I have been opposed to these bail laws since they were passed,” said Quinn. “They were passed on April Fool’s Day in the state Legislature as part of the state budget ... They were passed simply to reduce the size of Riker’s Island so they build the jails in the local communities that don’t want them. The notion that it was passed to solve racism in the criminal justice system is simply not true.”

“The judge needs the discretion on whether someone is a danger to society and the power to take them out of society,” said Crowley, the only other candidate to echo Quinn’s concerns of the reforms.

“While I didn’t pass the law, it was a state law, I support the bail reform measures because ... I believe that one of the single greatest injustices in this country is mass incarceration and the absolute racist, discriminatory policies against black and brown predominately men,” said Van Bramer, claiming that the reforms are a step in the right direction for creating a justice system that works for every citizen. “I believe that we can be both an anti-racist and a safe society.”

“Bail is an opportunity to pay for your freedom,” said Constantinides. “[Bail] is about money, it’s not safety… the money in your pocket shouldn’t determine whether you get to go home.”

Miranda agreed with Constantinides, saying, “It should not be about a person being able to afford justice. You have plenty of guilty people who can write a big check.”

A member of the crowd furthered the conversation, accusing reform supporters of “infantalizing” criminals and taking away consequences for wrong doing.

“Crime has not risen in New York City, hell has not broken loose over the course of the last 15 days,” said Richards. “Last time I checked, in the justice system you are innocent until proven guilty, is that something we all abide by?

“I don’t mind having moral conversations around this, but this is not the job of the borough president ... if you have an issue, speak to your state legislators,” Richards finished, shutting down the conversation.

Maio didn’t declare which side of the reform debate he stood on, and used his turn to speak to further his platform that he will use the nine months as interim borough president to construct a map of the borough made by community members’ reports.

“I’m going to be dedicated to gathering information,” said Maio. “I’m going to systematize the information so you can see it on a map system of what’s happening, what’s being reported, who’s doing what ... That technology is available today and I can make that happen to you ... I’m going to help you put that on a map so you know what’s going on in your neighborhood ... You can have facts and correct information, and with that you can really make policies that make sense for the community.”

Transportation, mainly the MTA’s pending bus route redesign, was a hot issue of the evening, with most of the candidates denouncing the changes.

“The MTA has been doing the Borough of Queens no favors,” said Constantinides, saying that counties outside of the city, such as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Putnam, get a vote on the MTA board, which he would take away. “I put forth a proposal last week of actually adding an appointment to the MTA board for each borough president, because honestly there should be someone whose job it is to say ‘What are you doing to improve the lives of Queens residents?’”

While Richards and Van Bramer agreed with Constantinides that the MTA bus redesign would be one of their top concerns as borough president, Crowley furthered the sentiment.

“I too disagree with the MTA’s proposal to reduce bus service here in Queens ... and I have a plan that would make buses free,” said Crowley. “The average person taking a bus makes about $30,000 a year, and the city subsidizes by greater than 70 percent, so we’re pretty much paying for buses already and if we were to implement free or low- cost buses, then more and more people would take them.”

When asked what each would do to combat the rising anti-Semitic crimes in the city, the candidates provided a plethora of responses, most of which included the creation of task forces. Crowley promised that the creation of such forces would be her first action as borough president, Richards suggested implementing rapid response teams and Constantinides proposed creating offices of diversity within neighborhoods throughout Queens.

“Everyone in this room knows that hatred is learned,” said Van Bramer, who thinks attacking hatred starts with educating youth. “I think we really need to make sure there is more cross cultural programing that brings people together ... Through all those experiences we can actually build bridges between communities and between young people before they adopt those behaviors of other adults.”

Miranda believes that revamping the community board system so that members reflect the ethnicities, religions and genders of those who live in the neighborhoods is the answer to inclusion. “The borough president is responsible for overseeing whether there is corruption in the community boards ... Community boards need more of a voice. Empower the people.”