A New Jersey man has been arrested for the June murder of a South Ozone Park man who was sitting in his car, which was parked near his home.
On June 25, officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a call of shots fired near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue and found 31-year-old Satnam Singh in a car with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Last week, officials announced that Rajtirath Bassi, 20, of Rahway, NJ, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Bassi is awaiting arraignment.
On its Twitter page, the 106th Precinct credited tips from the community as well as detective work for leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.