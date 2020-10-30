Archie Spigner dead at 92

Archie Spigner, the first African American to represent Queens in the New York City Council who remained as a fixture and a force in Democratic politics, died Thursday at age 92. His passing was announced on the Facebook page of the Guy R. Brewer United Democratic Club.
“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our great leader former City Councilman and District Leader Archie “The Dean’ Spigner,” the club posted.
The dean of Southeast Queens politics, Spigner was a protege of Brewer and served on the Council from 1974 to 1992.
But the South Carolina native and Addisleigh Park resident remained a civic activist and fixture at any public meeting or rally on a matter of any importance to Southeast Queens.
His advice and endorsement were sought by just about any area Democrat seeking to run for anything from district leader to City Hall.
“Our community and indeed our whole city lost a giant this week in the passing of the Hon. Archie Spigner,” said state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) in a statement issued by his office. “Archie Spigner forged a career in public service that spanned more than half of a century and made him a legend in his own time, and not just in Southeast Queens or New York City, but throughout our country.”
Comrie praised his mentor as a transformative figure in civics, government and politics.
“[A]nd is as responsible as anyone else alive today for making Black representation in government a reality,” Comrie said. “We are all standing on the shoulders of Archie Spigner.
“To me and to so many others, Archie was not only the Dean of Southeast Queens politics, he was my friend and mentor — in fact, my political father — and my heart is heavy because of this tremendous loss.”
The senator said he and his colleagues will now consider memorializing Spigner “in a way befitting someone of his stature.”
This story has been edited to add comments from state Sen. Leroy Comrie.
