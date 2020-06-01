Errick Allen, the off-duty NYPD officer accused of shooting and killing his childhood friend in Farmingdale, LI, was released on bail May 27, according to the Nassau County Supreme Court.
Allen, a recent NYPD academy graduate stationed at the 109th Precinct in Flushing, has been charged with murder in the second degree after he allegedly shot Christpher Curro, 25, a fatal five times during an argument on the evening of Tuesday, May 12. The NYPD said he has been suspended without pay since the incident.
According to Patch, Allen didn’t call 911, but left the scene of the crime to inform his stepfather of the incident. He returned 30 minutes later and allegedly confessed, but is now pleading not guilty to his friend’s death. Allen’s defense attorney, Anthony LaPinta, argued that the officer acted in self-defense.
Allen appeared virtually before Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert A. Schwartz May 26 and was released on a $500,000 bond the following day. A spokesperson for the Nassau County Supreme Court said Allen is set to appear there July 13.
Nassau County homicide detectives found Curro’s body with several gunshot wounds, in a killing Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said was the result of “an altercation between two gentlemen; it started over a conversation they were having.”
“They met up. A struggle ensued. During that struggle, a weapon was produced and the victim was shot and killed,” Ryder told reporters. Curro was unarmed at the time of his slaying.
The case has been forwarded to Attorney General Letitia James pursuant to an executive order established by Gov. Cuomo in 2015, which “appoints the New York State Attorney General as a special prosecutor in matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers.”
“As with every investigation, we will follow the facts of this case and work tirelessly to provide the transparency and accountability that all our communities deserve,” James said in a statement.
