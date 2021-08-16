Alleged drunk driver went 94, faces 25

The Jamaica man who killed a mother and daughter July 24 in an alleged drunk driving crash was going 94 mph on Rockaway Boulevard, which has a speed limit of 35 mph, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
The DA’s office made the speed allegation in a Friday announcement of an indictment against the driver, Tyrone Absolam.
The DA’s office did not say if a police scanner, a black box within the vehicle or a speed camera determined Absolam’s speed at the time of impact.
“This is a pending case that continues to be under investigation and we cannot say anything further,” said a spokeswoman for the DA’s Office.
Absolam, 42, was driving a gray Nissan Altima westbound on Rockaway Boulevard in Brookville at approximately 8:45 p.m. when the mother, Diana Granobles, 31 of Long Island, made a left turn at the intersection of Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards. He allegedly smashed into the victims’s Chevy Cruze, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both Granobles and her daughter, Isabella, 10, were killed, and the three passengers in Absolam’s vehicle were injured in the crash.
Absolam allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .15, nearly twice the driving while intoxicated threshold of .08, according to the DA’s office.
“As alleged, a family now mourns the loss of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter because of the defendant’s selfish decision to ignore the rules of the road,” said DA Melinda Katz in a statement. “Drunk driving is never acceptable.”
Absolam was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving. He is set to return to court Sept. 7 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
