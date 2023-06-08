After an already scheduled day off Thursday, public school students will be remote Friday due to the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires raging in the north that have blanketed the city.
The city Department of Education announced that Friday will be a remote-instruction day for students who were scheduled to be in school.
Students in 3K, pre-K, K-5, 6-8, K-12, and D75 were already off for a clerical day.
Additionally, it will be another remote-work day for staff—including school-based, district, and central staff.
For schools serving grades 9-12 and 6-12 in Districts 1-32 and 79, students were scheduled to be in person but will go remote.
Students in city-early childhood contracted programs with a scheduled day for Friday have the option of transitioning to remote learning for all children.
Additional information and remote learning resources will be provided, the DOE included in the notice.
Students were already off Thursday for Anniversary Day and staff set to do professional development transitioned to doing it remotely instead.
All outdoor school activities on Tuesday and Wednesday were canceled.
All central and district buildings will be open Friday, including all elementary and middle schools. Staff essential to in-person operations, including custodial, maintenance, and school-food staff, will again be expected to report in-person, the DOE said.
City and state officials advised that people stay indoors and mask up outdoors.
The Air Quality Index hit 484 on Wednesday, which Mayor Adams noted was the worse that it had gotten since the 1960s.
Early Wednesday, the city was second only to Delhi, India for the worst air quality and pollution, according to reports.
The index, which measures the concentration of five major pollutants, has since dropped to around 170.
At a press conference Wednesday, Adams said outdoor activity should be limited “to the greatest extent possible,” and that masks were especially recommended for the elderly and young kids.
The FDNY is giving out K-95 masks at several locations including the Squad 270 fire house on 121st Street in Richmond Hill and Engine 324 on Horace Harding Expressway in Corona.
City services will continue to be available Thursday, the Mayor said the day before, but outdoor events are canceled.
He continued: “We're strongly recommending that others follow our lead and not conduct outdoor activities if not necessary. Public schools were already closed, unrelated to this issue, but we are also going to suspend alternate side parking. Beaches are closed right now because of visibility and remain closed tomorrow.”
The city Department of Transportation cancelled alternate side parking for Friday, as well.
