70,000 paid jobs open for NYC youth

The Summer Youth Employment Program is coming back this summer with in-person opportunities.
But like most things during the pandemic, many of the jobs will be facilitated completely virtually.
“A recovery for all of us only works if young people are fully a part of it. And one of the best things that we can do for young people is give them some continuity over the summer,” Mayor de Blasio said at his March 22 press conference. “We want to make sure they have opportunities that enrich them, that help them move forward, to keep them inspired. Summer Youth Employment has been that for so many kids.”
Last year, the SYEP was conducted completely virtually and dubbed SYEP Summer Bridge 2020. This summer, opportunities may remain online, though some will be in-person and others conducted in a hybrid environment.
The 2021 program has 70,000 available paid positions for New York City residents between the ages of 14 and 21, though some opportunities are available for those up to 24 years of age. Applications opened Monday and will remain open through April 23.
Opportunities span various industries, such as healthcare, retail, information, technology, food service, media and more.
Though all city youth are encouraged to apply, some subsections of the SYEP are only available to the less privileged — the SYEP Map to $uccess and SYEP CareerFirst offers positions to youth living in New York City Housing Authority buildings. Applicants must be residing in shelters or foster care, involved in the justice-system, receiving government aid, attending an alternative school or have experiences gender-based violence to qualify for an SYEP Emerging Leaders position.
The SYEP’s goal is to provide city youth, especially the disenfranchised, with the tools to kickstart a career.
“Literally, Summer Youth Employment has been life-changing for a lot of kids, it has proven to them what they are capable of, it’s opened doors of opportunity, it’s given them inspiration for a career ahead —[it’s an] extraordinarily effective program and it’s something we’re proud of here in New York City,” said de Blasio.
The program begins July 6 and will last six weeks. Participants are paid hourly wages at the prevailing minimum wage. Younger youth participating in project-based experiences receive a stipend.
Online applications are available at nyc.gov/syep. For more information, call 311 or Department of Youth and Community Development Community Connect at (800) 246-4646).
