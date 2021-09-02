If you were forced to leave your car somewhere last night as the storm raged, and it wasn’t there when you came back for it, the Police Department advises you to call 311 about it.
“Multiple vehicles have been relocated from our city streets and highways due to flooding conditions caused by yesterday’s storm,” the NYPD said in an advisory issued to media outlets. “If you are looking for your vehicle please call @nyc311 to find out if it has been relocated.”
The department also invited people to visit its Transportation Bureau’s Twitter page.
On that page, the bureau has a list of roadways that remained closed due to flooding as of 3 p.m. Thursday. In Queens those were the right lane only of the eastbound Grand Central Parkway exit ramp to the Van Wyck Expressway, I-678; and all lanes of the eastbound Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Queens Boulevard.
