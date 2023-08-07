Queens residents voiced their disgust on Facebook towards the Dollar Tree location at 13720 Cross Bay Blvd., which, according to residents and Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, has been infested with rats.
In a press release sent out on Sunday, Esposito wrote, “I saw THE most deplorable of conditions I have ever seen.” In the release, Esposito announced a press conference for Monday, Aug. 7 and called for a boycott of the store until it was cleaned.
Photographic evidence posted to the social media platform showed holes bitten into bags of perishable food items, rust and dirt along shelves and what appeared to be droppings along a shelf of Hamburger Helper.
When Esposito confronted the assistant manager about the store’s conditions, he said she did nothing about the matter, so he escalated the situation to Dollar Tree corporate.
Esposito contacted local electeds on Sunday, and by Monday, the office of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Wooodhaven) had requested that a health inspector be dispatched to the location immediately.
On Aug. 7, Dollar Tree did not open for business, with a handwritten sign haphazardly taped to the door reading, “Sorry, we are closed for today!”
Though Esposito had yet not heard back from Dollar Tree corporate on Monday, he had spoken with the location’s manager that morning, who said he received a call at 3 a.m., letting him know the store would not be opening the following day.
Esposito said the manager was not surprised about the issue, but concerned. The location manager could not be reached for comment.
The company declined to comment.
Minutes before the press conference, a representative of the state Department of Agriculture was spotted entering the Dollar Tree location.
Esposito and block association vice president Tiffanie Marino said the concern lies with the health and safety of the community, as two hotels act as family homeless shelters a few feet away: The Travelodge by Wyndham, and Ozone Inn & Suites. Families staying at these locations often shop at the Dollar Tree for food at low prices.
“We’re worried that these kids coming here every day are going to get sick or have some kind of outbreak from rat-transmitted diseases,” Esposito said.
Passersby were surprised to learn of the store’s closure, with dozens of residents attempting entry before realizing the doors were locked.
One resident, Maria B. of Howard Beach, was shocked to learn of the issue. When asked if the location, which she frequents, is usually clean, she shrugged. “Sometimes. They could do better.”
On Monday afternoon, Addabbo said in a press release, “I am pleased to announce that this Dollar Tree location has closed down, pending an investigation by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. The agency requires a total cleaning and passing of a subsequent inspection. I will keep the public posted on this situation.”
