Senior citizens have been the one demographic hit hardest by the spread of COVID-19. For the past two weeks, seniors have had to take extreme precaution by staying in doors, wearing masks and practicing vigilant social distancing.
At Commonpoint Queens in Little Neck, seniors and younger adults will now be able to access many services during these trying times.
Formerlly known as Samuel Field Y & Central Queens Y, the organization is providing full child day care for children ages 2-11 whose families are working because they are considered essential services. These daycare programs can be found at the Sam Field Center in Little Neck, Central Queens at Forest Hills and Bay Terrace at Bayside. Commonpoint Queens is able to provide this service as both a city, and state, registered emergency childcare facility.
Seniors and younger adults alike who are not able to get groceries because of either confinement or economic hardship brought about by the citywide shutdown can take advantage of the food pantry, which is distributing groceries including chicken, eggs and fresh produce on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 1:30 pm.
Older adults and those with compromised immune systems can receive food delivery.
Prepared meals are also available to older adults grab-n-go at the Sam Field Center located at 58-20 Little Neck Parkway. For more information please contact Jay at (718) 268-5011 ext. 433.
Commonpoint Queens is also offering emergency assistance needed for individuals and families experiencing financial hardships caused by job loss and quarantine.
Commonpoint is also providing remote learning and instructional videos to provide structure for people with developmental disabilities. Arts and culture with a virtual book club, film appreciation and art history seminar.
Information on these programs can be found on the website, www.commonpointqueens.org.
Those who want to keep fit and are suffering with cabin fever can enjoy video workouts.
To access these videos please copy the link below:
www.commonpointqueens.org/commonpoint-queens-at-home-health-a/
Commonpoint Queens is also asking for your help to deliver meals to homebound older adults. Those interested are asked to email, agaffney@commonpointqueens.org.
For all inquires as to how Commonpoint Queens can help during this crisis please call the Forest Hills location at (718)-268 5011 or Little Neck at (718)-225-6750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.