As more cases of the dreaded coronavirus appear throughout the city, Amazon.com is closing its Woodside warehouse after one of its associates tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Seattle-based corporation, Amazon will temporarily close its Queens warehouse now that it is apparent that similar facilities like the distribution center pose operational risks as the disease spreads.
Amazon reported that it has sent all employees home from the delivery station with full pay as it sanitizes the facility. The distribution facility known as DBK1 and located at 1 Bulova Ave., is the first one in the country to have a confirmed case of the virus.
“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” Amazon said in a statement. “We continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”
Amazon may close additional warehouses should more staff members contract the virus.
