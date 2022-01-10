As a result of the Homeowners Assistance Fund, New York residents are eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in Covid-19 relief, a Jan. 7 press release from the office of state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) said.
Intended to serve low- and middle-income homeowners, funding will be distributed first come, first served. Applications close Feb. 4.
“There’s been a great deal of emphasis on families who aren’t able to pay their rent,” Liu told the Chronicle. “Unfortunately, there are also many families who aren’t able to pay their mortgages.”
Homeowners may be eligible if they are behind on their mortgage, property taxes, water or sewage bills, monthly maintenance charges in co-ops or condos or if they are in default on a reserve mortgage.
HAF is a statewide, federally funded program, and was announced by Gov. Hochul Dec. 6. The $539 million legislation is the first of its kind nationwide.
Those seeking to apply can visit nyhomeownerfund.org for additional information.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.